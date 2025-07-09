From Playing Tulsi To Parliament: How Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Made Smriti Irani A Rising Figure

New Delhi: Television nostalgia hit a fever pitch as the first look of Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani from the legendary soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi dropped online.

The internet erupted in excitement as fans were transported back to the golden era of Indian television, a time when Irani’s portrayal of the ideal Indian daughter-in-law became a household name.

Smriti Irani, who was a finalist in the Miss India 1998 pageant, began her journey in the limelight through modeling and television commercials before rising to fame with her role as Tulsi Virani.

Premiering in 2000, the Ekta Kapoor-produced show quickly rose to cult status, running for over eight years and becoming one of the longest-running and most influential Indian soaps. The show centered around the affluent Virani family, with Mihir Virani (played by Amar Upadhyay) falling in love with Tulsi, the humble priest’s daughter. Overcoming class divides and family opposition, Tulsi's journey became a relatable tale for millions of viewers across the nation.

Tulsi's character was everything Indian television admired in its female leads, sweet, self-sacrificing, sensitive, yet unwavering in her moral compass. From surviving conspiracies within the household to dealing with her overbearing mother-in-law Savita (Apara Mehta), Tulsi never let go of her dignity. Her wardrobe, complete with traditional Gujarati sarees, elaborate jewelry, and a prominent bindi, became iconic, while the show’s dramatic music and slow-motion slap sequences became television trademarks.

Fans who grew up with the original series now eagerly await its return. In a post unveiling the reboot, the makers wrote:

“Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho?”

The reboot premieres 29th July at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, and will also stream on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Social media exploded with comments of joy and nostalgia. “Goosebumps… So many childhood memories. My inspiration to be like Tulsi,” wrote one fan. Another added, “10:30 PM is gonna be TV time for India once again.”

After failing to secure the Amethi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Irani shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, “Such is life… A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations…”

She concluded with a nod to her ever-present resilience, writing, “To those asking, ‘How’s the josh?’ I say – it’s still high, Sir.”

Industry colleagues, including actor Mouni Roy, who once starred alongside her in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, showed their support. “Always with you,” Roy commented.

As Tulsi prepares to return to screens, one thing is clear: some stories, and some characters, never really leave us.