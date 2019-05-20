close

Game of Thrones finale: Check out these hilarious memes on GOT season 8 episode 6

Twitterati started coming up with hilarious memes after Game of Thrones finale was aired.

Game of Thrones finale: Check out these hilarious memes on GOT season 8 episode 6
Image Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: The Game of Thrones finale has received mixed responses from all around the world. While some fans loved the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6, others felt that it did not meet their expectations. As soon as the episode was unveiled, Twitterati started coming up with hilarious memes that will make you go ROFL.

Check them out here:

Well, that seems enough to drive away your Monday blues!

The Game of Thrones finale episode begins with Tyrion Lannister looking at the destruction caused during the war and is an emotional ride as the events unfold. The Starks, Sansa, Arya and Jon shine throughout the episode which is in contrast to the way they had literally been torn apart during season 1 that ended with Ned Stark's beheading. 

Game of Thronesgot season 8
