'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turns 14: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares real-life inspiration behind Faisal Khan

As Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime epic Gangs of Wasseypur 2 completes 14 years of its theatrical release, one character continues to enjoy a massive cult status: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's unforgettable Faisal Khan. From his quirky mannerisms and memorable dialogues to his quiet intensity, Faisal has gone on to become one of the most iconic figures in modern Indian cinema.
Interestingly, Nawazuddin revealed that the inspiration behind his star-making role did not stem from legendary Hollywood gangster films, but rather from the real-life figures he grew up observing in his hometown.
Recalling the moment filmmaker Anurag Kashyap first offered him the part, Nawazuddin shared, "When Anurag Kashyap sent me the script, he simply said, 'This is the character I want you to play.' To be honest, I had never imagined he would consider me for such a powerful role. Perhaps he had seen glimpses of Faisal Khan in some of my earlier performances."
The actor admitted to feeling initially overwhelmed after going through the screenplay. "The first time I read the script, I was stunned by the sheer depth and power of the character. As soon as I finished reading it, I was mentally transported back to my village. At the same time, films like The Godfather and Scarface were playing in the back of my mind."
While he briefly considered drawing inspiration from Hollywood icons like Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, Nawazuddin quickly realized that Faisal Khan required an identity rooted firmly in Indian soil.
"I briefly wondered if I should approach the role the way Marlon Brando and Al Pacino approached their iconic characters," he noted. "But then I realized Faisal Khan had to come from a completely different place."
Instead of borrowing from Western cinema, Nawazuddin turned directly to his past. "I had seen people with Faisal's attitude in my own village—zamindars and other influential men. They knew very little about the outside world, yet the way they carried themselves, sat, and spoke made it seem as though nothing existed beyond them. They projected immense authority, even when there was very little truth in what they were saying."
To fine-tune the character's nuances, the actor returned home to study those behavioral traits firsthand.
"So I went back to my village, observed them more closely, and even spent time talking to their sons, who carried the same swagger and mindset. I borrowed those nuances and blended them into my performance to bring Faisal Khan to life," he explained.
Fourteen years after its release, Gangs of Wasseypur remains a landmark achievement in Hindi cinema. The two-part crime saga tracks a violent, three-generation blood feud over control of the coal mafia and scrap trade in Dhanbad, spanning from the British era in 1941 through the mid-1990s.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Faisal Khan stands as one of its defining legacies—proving that some of cinema's most unforgettable performances are born not just from imagination, but from real-life observation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.