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'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turns 14: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares real-life inspiration behind Faisal Khan

As Gangs of Wasseypur 2 marks 14 years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his iconic character Faisal Khan was modelled after the swagger and authority of local village zamindars rather than Hollywood gangster tropes.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turns 14: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares real-life inspiration behind Faisal Khan
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turns 14: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares real-life inspiration behind Faisal Khan
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