'Garda uda diye': Rajkummar Rao praises Anil Kapoor’s ‘phenomenal’ performance in Subedaar

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor’s latest release Subedaar continues to receive widespread appreciation from audiences and industry peers, with actor Rajkummar Rao being the latest to applaud the veteran star’s performance.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film has struck a chord for its intense narrative and powerful performances. Kapoor’s portrayal of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, in particular, has been widely described as both commanding and emotionally layered.

Taking to social media, Rajkummar Rao expressed his admiration, writing, “You are phenomenal in #Subedaar sir and your dedication towards your work is unmatchable. Mind-blowing… Garda uda diye.” He also praised director Suresh Triveni for the film, calling it “zabardast.”

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Subedaar, which premiered worldwide on March 5, is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. The screenplay is penned by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, with dialogues by Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Chandrashekar.

The film also stars Radhikka Madan in a lead role, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

The story follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier grappling with the challenges of civilian life, set against a backdrop of crime and corruption. At its core, the film also explores a deeply emotional father-daughter relationship, adding layers to its gritty narrative.

With Subedaar continuing to win praise, Anil Kapoor shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran actor is next set to appear in The Family Business on Netflix, further expanding his dynamic presence across platforms.