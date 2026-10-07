Gauahar Khan breaks down watching Qazi Touqeer cry on Bigg Boss 20

“Qazi, what a man! He is being targeted by almost everyone in the house, with Mahhi Vij being the only exception. Hats off to both Mahhi and Qazi! And honestly, no one should have friends like Aman, Uditi and Arishfa. When you are already down, unwell and facing attacks from the entire house, instead of supporting you, they only add to the pressure by attacking you even more,” she said.