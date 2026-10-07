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Gauahar Khan breaks down watching Qazi Touqeer cry on Bigg Boss 20

Gauahar Khan also backed Qazi during his argument with Scout OP, praising his response during the confrontation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Gauahar Khan breaks down watching Qazi Touqeer cry on Bigg Boss 20
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Gauahar Khan breaks down watching Qazi Touqeer cry on Bigg Boss 20
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