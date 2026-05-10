Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046060https://zeenews.india.com/television/gaurav-khanna-on-reuniting-with-bigg-boss-housemates-in-khatron-ke-khiladi-15-i-believe-no-person-is-inherently-bad-3046060.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionGaurav Khanna on reuniting with Bigg Boss housemates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I believe no person is inherently bad...'
GAURAV KHANNA

Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with Bigg Boss housemates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I believe no person is inherently bad...'

After winning major reality shows, Gaurav Khanna is gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and says the intense competition and familiar faces will push him to grow further as an actor.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with Bigg Boss housemates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I believe no person is inherently bad...'(Image: @gauravkhannaofficial/Instagram)

Mumbai: After lifting the trophy for reality shows such as "MasterChef" and "Bigg Boss", popular television actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to be a part of the latest season of the stunt-based reality show, "​Khatron Ke Khiladi 15". 

According to the reports doing the rounds, Gaurav will be reuniting with some of his Bigg Boss housemates, such as Farrhana Bhatt, who was also a part of "Bigg Boss 19". 

Some other contestants who are believed to be a part of this season have also entertained the audience in the Big Boss house. The list includes Avinash Mishra, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmine Bhasin.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gaurav was asked, "You will be sharing space again with some contestants from Bigg Boss. How do you see those dynamics evolving?"

To this, Gaurav told IANS, "It feels good. I am happy to see familiar faces. Outside the Bigg Boss environment, things are very different. I believe no person is inherently bad—situations bring out different reactions. I have met them outside, and it has always been pleasant".

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants, pics: Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin to Harsh Gujral

 

When asked which contestant, according to him, will be his toughest competition, he shared, "I haven’t interacted with everyone yet, but I believe many will come well-prepared. And honestly, strong competition pushes you to perform better".

Gaurav was also questioned, "As an established actor with credibility, how important are reality shows? Are they optional or necessary for survival?"

Gaurav pointed out that it is not about survival, but about growth. 

"After a point, you want to do something new and step out of your routine. Reality shows offer a different audience and a fresh perspective. For some, it might be about survival or recognition, but for me, it’s an experiment. As an actor, I observe people constantly. Even in reality shows, subconsciously, I am learning, watching, and storing experiences that might help me in future roles," he explained.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

2026 Tamil Nadu elections
One-vote suspense: Madras HC to hear DMK plea in special Sunday session
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Abhishek Sharma's record, becomes 1st player to...
rabindranath tagore birth anniversary
DNA Explains: Why Bengal Govt is being asked to build Tagore's statue
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why PM Modi touched the feet of 98-year-old Makhanlal Sarkar
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer creates unwanted record, becomes 1st player in IPL history to...
aaj ka viral video
'Ghop ghop' revenge: Man's hilarious response to noisy neighbours goes viral
Mother’s Day 2026
Mother’s Day 2026: Actresses who wore their mothers’ sarees on wedding day
Prince Yadav
LSG coach reveals Virat Kohli's reaction to Prince Yadav's 'dream ball'
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor exposed perception, weakness of Chinese military hardware
Anti Drugs
J-K: Drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by police in Srinagar