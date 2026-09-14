Gaurav Khanna quits Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in emotional departure, hugs host Rohit Shetty

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has officially exited Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, just one week after making his return to the stunt-based reality show as a wildcard contestant. Having been eliminated earlier in the season, Khanna earned a second chance in the competition, only to announce a voluntary exit despite successfully winning the week's elimination stunt and saving co-contestant Ruhaanika Dhawan from eviction.
The week's elimination task challenged participants to climb onto a platform suspended high in the air and retrieve attached flags within a set timeframe. Khanna completed the task by pulling out two flags, while fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik secured one. Ruhaanika Dhawan slipped and fell from the platform early in the attempt, causing her stunt to be halted immediately and placing her at the bottom of the scoreboard.
Although the results dictated Dhawan’s elimination, Khanna stepped forward to voluntarily withdraw from the show, citing physical health issues and a persistent elbow injury. Addressing host Rohit Shetty, Khanna explained that he could not give his full effort to the increasingly demanding tasks and did not wish to occupy a spot that a physically fit contestant could fill. The actor broke down in tears as he apologised to Shetty and his fellow contestants, hugging the host and touching his feet before departing the set despite efforts from Dhawan to persuade him to stay.
This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi operated under the theme "Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur," pitting returning contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Jasmin Bhasin against first-time participants including Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Gaurav Khanna. After starting with team-based tasks, the show transitioned into an individual competition leading into the finale, which wrapped shooting in Mumbai on September 13.
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