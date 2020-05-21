Gear up for the fierce battle this week on &flix's Flix Movie League

The summer is just getting more entertaining as we move ahead with the Flix Movie League on &flix. Keeping the momentum high, the channel brings yet another week of power-packed blockbusters pitting the ultimate heroes in an epic battle as part of the ongoing property.

This time, prepare to pick your side between the suave and super-efficient - Men in Black who have always guarded the earth against alien invasions and all sorts of intergalactic scum or the spy who is on a secret mission to recover a powerful asset from world's most dangerous arms dealer.

Featuring actors such as all-time charming Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson and Famkey Janssen in 'MIB: International' and Edie Murphy, Owen Wilson in 'I Spy'; the league is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9 PM and 11 PM only on &flix.

Tune in to find out who wins this exciting battle of entertainment only on &flix on 22nd May 2020, at 9 PM and 11 PM.

