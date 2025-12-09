Golden Globes 2026 Full Nominations List: One Battle After Another Gets 9 Nominations, Sentimental Value Follows, Check Event Date
Golden Globes 2026 Full Nominations List: 'Adolescence' will compete with 'All Her Fault,' 'The Beast in Me,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Dying for Sex' and 'The Girlfriend' for best television limited series, anthology or motion picture.
Washington: The Golden Globes 2026 nominations are finally out, with 'One Battle After Another' earning nine nominations, reported Variety.
According to the outlet, it was followed closely behind by 'Sentimental Value,' a drama about a filmmaker's dysfunctional family, and 'Sinners,' a vampire movie set in the segregated South, which earned eight nominations and seven nominations, respectively.
'One Battle After Another' is up for best motion picture musical or comedy, alongside 'Blue Moon,' 'Bugonia,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'No Other Choice' and 'Nouvelle Vague.'
'Sentimental Value' and 'Sinners' will vie for best drama alongside 'Frankenstein,' 'Hamnet,' 'It Was Just an Accident' and 'The Secret Agent.'
On the series front, 'The White Lotus,' a satire set in a posh Thailand resort, and 'Adolescence,' the story of a criminal investigation told in one continuous shot, led with six and five nominations, respectively.
They were followed closely behind by the comedy-mystery show 'Only Murders in the Building' and the sci-fi thriller 'Severance,' which earned four nods apiece.
According to the outlet, 'The White Lotus' and 'Severance' are up for best drama series, where they will face off against 'The Pitt,' 'Pluribus,' 'The Diplomat' and 'Slow Horses.' 'Only Murders in the Building' was nominated for best comedy series, along with 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear,' 'Hacks,' 'Nobody Wants This' and 'The Studio.'
'Adolescence' will compete with 'All Her Fault,' 'The Beast in Me,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Dying for Sex' and 'The Girlfriend' for best television limited series, anthology or motion picture.
In addition to its best motion picture nomination, 'One Battle After Another' earned nods for best director for Paul Thomas Anderson, lead actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, lead actress for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.
It also picked up nods for Anderson's screenplay and Jonny Greenwood's score. Though critically adored, 'One Battle After Another' struggled at the box office, earning over 200 million USD, but cost more than 130 million USD to produce and millions more to market, and will lose tens of millions of dollars.
Film
Best film - drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best film - musical or comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best female actor in a film - drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best male actor in a film - drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best female actor in a film - musical or comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best male actor in a film - musical or comedy
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best film - animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Best film - non-English language
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best director - film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best screenplay - film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet
Best original score - film
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best original song - film
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Television
Best television series - drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best television series - musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best female actor in a television series - drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best male actor in a television series - drama
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best female actor in a television series - musical or comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best male actor in a television series - musical or comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best supporting female actor on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best supporting male actor on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
The nominations were unveiled Monday morning. The event is set to take place on January 11.
