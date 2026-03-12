Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!

Washington: Nikki Glaser is set to return as host of the Golden Globes for the third time in 2027, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, CBS and Dick Clark Productions confirmed that the 84th Annual Golden Globes will take place live on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

"I'm thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it's the greatest gig I've ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord," Glaser said, according to Variety.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne in a statement.

"Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year's show," added Helen as quoted by Variety.

The morning after this year's telecast, executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss lauded Glaser for her performance and immediately told the outlet that they hoped she would make it a three-peat on stage next year.

"Nikki is such a great talent, and I think she really, truly found her place here," Weiss told Variety on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping the live telecast.

"I think she's a perfect host for us. And I will say this, that she is one of the hardest working people I've met in this industry. She really cares about what she's doing. She goes out, she practices sets, things changed right up till when we went on the air from our first rehearsal to the last. And I've got to give her major props for not just how funny she is, but how hard she works and what a great person she is for this role," added Weiss as quoted by Variety.

In an interview with Variety before this year's Globes, Glaser also expressed a desire to return for a third time: "The hosts that really made their mark on the show, like Ricky [Gervais] and Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler] did it three or four times each. I want to be in the conversation with them! You can do anything once, but doing it twice is a feat. I'll probably want to do it a third time."

Glaser will next be seen in the Hulu standup special 'Good Girl,' which premieres April 24. Her previous special, HBO's 'Someday You'll Die,' received Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations and a WGA win.

The star recently made her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' and has upcoming projects including a role in Eva Longoria's Netflix comedy 'The Fifth Wheel.'

She is also co-writing, producing and starring in a comedy film for Paramount Pictures inspired by the classic game MASH, and is working on a romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Judd Apatow producing.