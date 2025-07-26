'Good Marketing Move,' Says Gaurav Taneja, Links Bigg Boss 19 Rumours To Alleged 'Pre-Show' Strategy

New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Season 19 of Bigg Boss, rumours about potential contestants continue to swirl. Among those recently speculated to join the reality show was popular YouTuber and fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast.

In recent days, social media buzzed with speculation that Taneja would be seen in the Bigg Boss house this season. The rumours gained traction, which prompted fans to flood his DMs with questions.

Gaurav Clarifies in Latest Vlog

Responding to the speculation, Gaurav took to his vlog to address the issue head-on. “Arre bhai, nahi jaa raha main Bigg Boss 19,” Gaurav said in the video, adding that fans have flooded his DMs following a viral post claiming his participation. “Koi PR page hai, usne lagadi meri photo ke main jaa raha hoon, aur bhi teen chaar log hain (Some PR page put up my photo saying I’m going, along with three or four others),” he explained.

Previously Approached

Taneja further revealed that he was previously approached to join Bigg Boss before the COVID-19 pandemic, and again during a season that featured couples. Due to prior commitments, however, he couldn’t take part.

While denying his presence in Bigg Boss 19, he did leave the door open for future appearances. “Social media pe aap kabhi danke ki chot pe nahi bol sakte ke ‘main kabhi Bigg Boss jaunga hi nahi’,” he said, adding, “Par haan, main iss baar toh nahi jaa raha.”

He also mentioned that his meetings with the show’s team date back several years, but things never aligned. “Pichle chaar-paanch saal se meri meetings ho chuki hain, par nahi ban raha hisaab-kitaab.”

Blames Buzz on Marketing Strategy

In a candid moment, Gaurav claimed that this rumour may not have been accidental at all. He suggested that such viral speculation is part of Bigg Boss’s pre-show marketing plan, designed to generate early interest.

"Good move by bigg boss, dekho kya hota hai jbb mai shark tank bhi gaya tha tbb shark tank ki team bhi approach karti hai, kyuki sbko marketing chahiye hota hai",” he said, drawing a parallel with his experience being approached by Shark Tank India, which he said used similar strategies.

“Pre show, show aur post show teeno me divide hota hai toh inka pre show ka marketing hoga, apne kuch nhi bolenge prr chlo bade bade jo channels hai unpe chalwa dete hai, ye news toh viral honi hi hai,” Taneja explained. Calling it a 'Good marketing move,' he noted that the morning after the rumour surfaced, he received countless messages from followers, proving the effectiveness of the tactic.

As of now, the Bigg Boss 19 team has not issued any official confirmation or denial regarding the show's final contestant list.

FAQs

Q1. Is Gaurav Taneja participating in Bigg Boss 19?

No, Gaurav Taneja has confirmed he is not part of Bigg Boss 19.

Q2. Has Gaurav Taneja ever been approached by Bigg Boss?

A: Yes, he revealed he was approached before the COVID-19 pandemic and during a couples-themed season.

Q3. Why did rumours about Gaurav Taneja’s Bigg Boss entry go viral?

Gaurav claimed that PR pages posted about it, which he believes is part of the show's marketing strategy.

Q4. What does Gaurav think about the Bigg Boss marketing strategy?

He called it a smart move to create hype and curiosity among fans.

Q5. Has Bigg Boss officially confirmed the contestant list?

No, the Bigg Boss team has not released an official contestant list yet.