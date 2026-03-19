Gudi Padwa 2026: ‘Vashikaranam’ actress Snehlata Vasaikar shares beautiful childhood memories and traditions

Actress Snehlata Vasaikar recently shared her thoughts and emotions about the festival of Gudi Padwa. In a conversation, she spoke about her childhood memories, the positivity of the festival, and how it connects with her personal and professional life.

Fond Childhood Memories of Gudi Padwa

Snehlata said that Gudi Padwa has always been very special to her. Growing up in Maharashtra, she remembers the festive excitement at home. She shared how she used to wake up early, watch the Gudi being raised, wear traditional clothes, and celebrate the day with her family.

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The Positivity and Meaning of the Festival

She also spoke about the positive energy that comes with Gudi Padwa. According to her, the festival brings a sense of hope and renewal. It reminds people that every new year brings new opportunities and fresh beginnings.

A New Phase in Her Career

Talking about her work, Snehlata said that this year’s Gudi Padwa feels even more special because it marks a new phase in her career. She is taking on a different role in her upcoming show, Vashikaranam, where she plays the character of Suman.

Embracing New Opportunities with Positivity

She added that just like Gudi Padwa inspires people to move forward with optimism, she is also stepping into this new journey with a positive mindset and excitement.

Challenges of Working in a Thriller Genre

Snehlata also opened up about working in the thriller genre. She explained that such roles require strong control over emotions and expressions. According to her, actors need to stay fully involved in the scene to make it look real and impactful.

Journey in the Entertainment Industry

For those who may not know, Snehlata Vasaikar is a well-known name in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has worked in many regional films and television shows. With Vashikaranam, she is now making her full debut in Hindi television.

Snehlata’s memories of Gudi Padwa reflect the warmth and joy of the festival. For her, it is not just about traditions but also about new beginnings, positivity, and growth—both in life and in her career. (Inputs By IANS)