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GULLAK

Gullak season 5 announced; makers promise emotional new chapter

The hit family drama Gullak is returning for its fifth season, the new chapter promises an emotional and heartfelt look at the Mishra family's evolving dynamics.

|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Gullak season 5 announced; makers promise emotional new chapter(Source: New poster)

 Mumbai: Popular family drama show 'Gullak' will be back with its fifth season soon.
 
On Wednesday, the makers announced the release date of the show. It will be start streaming on Sony LIV from June 5 onwards.

 
 
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A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

This season, Mishra Nivas isn't just getting an upgrade, it's getting a life update. A fresh coat of paint. A new Wi-Fi connection. And a family slowly (and sometimes reluctantly) trying to keep up with changing times. But while the world outside evolves, the little moments inside the house remain timeless, as per the press note.

Also Read: Most-awaited upcoming OTT web-series of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 to The Family Man Season 4 - In Pics

 
Annu (now played by Anant Joshi) is "battling the familiar pressure of proving himself and the family, where ambition constantly wrestles with self-doubt."
 
Aman returns quieter than before, carrying secrets of his own. And Shanti unexpectedly finds herself enjoying a little spotlight, thanks to the online popularity of "Bittu Ki Mummy," in a world suddenly obsessed with being seen.
 
Talking about the new season, Vijay Koshy, President, TVF shared, "With every season, Gullak has only grown closer to audiences because the Mishras feel like a family we all know. Season 5 reflects the changing realities of middle-class India while holding onto the warmth and simplicity that make the show special. This season is about growth, change, and the bittersweet feeling of moving forward while staying connected to your roots."
 
Geetanjali Kulkarni said, "Shanti has always been the emotional anchor of the Mishra family, but this season audiences will see a slightly different side to her - one that's adapting to a rapidly changing world in her own unique way. What I love most about Gullak is how honestly it captures everyday life, and I think that's why people see themselves in these characters year after year."
 
Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah and Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season. 

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