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GULLAK SEASON 5

Gullak Season 5 X review: Mixed netizen reactions pour in as Mishra family returns with nostalgia

Gullak season 5 X Review: Released today, i.e. June 5, 2026, the series stars Shivankit Singh Parihar, Gopal Dutt, Manuj Sharma and Helly Shah

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Gullak Season 5 X review: Mixed netizen reactions pour in as Mishra family returns with nostalgia(Image: IMDb)

Gullak Season 5 X review: The much-loved Mishra family is set to return as Gullak gears up for its fifth season. The series, known for its warm and relatable portrayal of middle-class life, has built a strong fan base over the years through its simple storytelling, humour, and emotional depth. Season 5 promises to continue that familiar blend of comedy, family drama, and heartfelt moments that define the show.

The trailer brought viewers back into the comforting world of Mishra Nivas. Iconic details such as steel storage containers, the old cooler, and Santosh Mishra’s constant worries about electricity bills instantly recreate the show’s nostalgic charm.

At the same time, the trailer also signals a change within the household. The home appears slightly updated, with modern additions like Wi-Fi hinting that the Mishras are slowly adapting to a changing world. Despite these upgrades, the core of the series remains unchanged; family conversations, everyday disagreements, light humour, and emotional exchanges continue to drive the narrative.

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Gulllak Season 5 X review

Early audience reactions online have been divided. Some viewers feel the new season lacks the charm of earlier instalments, pointing to changes in character portrayal and narration as key concerns. One user commented that the season feels “low-key compared to its prequels,” adding that a change in Annu’s character setup affected their viewing experience.

Another viewer criticised the absence of the original narration style and felt that certain performances appeared overdone, claiming the “soul of the show is missing” in the new season.

However, not all feedback has been negative. Some viewers appreciated the performances, particularly praising Anant Joshi for his portrayal of Annu. One review noted that while the opening episodes may feel slightly different in tone, the humour improves as the story progresses.

About Gullak

Fans will not have to wait long to return to Mishra Nivas, as Gullak Season 5 is set to stream on Sony LIV from June 5, 2026. The new season follows the family as they navigate evolving circumstances while staying rooted in their values. Alongside returning characters, the season also introduces a notable casting change that is expected to influence the storyline moving forward.

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