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NewsEntertainmentTelevision'Harry Potter' series first look out! Iconic Hogwarts photo is here
HARRY POTTER SERIES

'Harry Potter' series first look out! Iconic Hogwarts photo is here

Harry Potter Series: The series, currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, features a star-studded cast.

|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
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'Harry Potter' series first look out! Iconic Hogwarts photo is here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: The makers of much-awaited Harry Potter series adaptation has unveiled the first look of the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The image, shared on the show's official Instagram page, features Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) walking towards the Quidditch pitch in his Gryffindor cloak. The cloak, with Harry's name and player number displayed on the back, symbolizes his house pride and marks a pivotal moment in the magical world, according to Variety.

The photo showcases a bustling scene at the pitch, with students entering and flags of Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flying high. The production design, spearheaded by Mara LePere-Schloop, known for her work on Interview with the Vampire and Pachinko, brings the enchanting world of Hogwarts to life in this new adaptation.

The series, currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, features a star-studded cast. Alongside McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout stars as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger, and John Lithgow steps into the role of Albus Dumbledore. Other notable cast members include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

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Fans can expect an enchanting new take on the world of Harry Potter, as the series promises to explore the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the halls of Hogwarts.

HBO's adaptation of J.K. Rowling's famous book series-turned-movie franchise is being led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod. Executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The series will follow young Harry as he discovers he's a wizard, leaves his Muggle family behind and sets off to attend Hogwarts. Along the way, he befriends Ron and Hermione Granger and battles Lord Voldemort, according to Variety. 

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