Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Harry Potter series season 2: HBO brings new faces to the wizarding world in chamber of secrets

HBO has announced new cast members for the upcoming Harry Potter series Season 2, introducing actors for Dobby, Ginny Weasley, and Tom Riddle.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Harry Potter series season 2: HBO brings new faces to the wizarding world in chamber of secrets
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Global sugar prices surge 11.9%: Adverse weather, lower Brazil production, India's duty-free import drive rise
2
3
4
5