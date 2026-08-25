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Harry Potter series season 2: Kit Harington cast as Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult's exit

Kit Harington will join HBO’s Harry Potter series Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart, replacing Nicholas Hoult due to scheduling conflicts. The series, which features a new cast for iconic roles, is set to begin filming soon.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Harry Potter series season 2: Kit Harington cast as Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult's exit
Image Credit: ANI

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