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Harshad Chopda quits 'Lock Upp 2' to save Shivangi Joshi, making her first finalist

In a shocking finale twist on Lock Upp Season 2, Harshad Chopda withdrew from the show to save his close friend Shivangi Joshi from elimination, handing her his spot as the season's first finalist.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Harshad Chopda quits 'Lock Upp 2' to save Shivangi Joshi, making her first finalist
Image Credit: Netflix

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