Hawkins At War: New ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Sets Stage For Epic Final Battle With Vecna

Mumbai: The stakes appear quite higher with the latest trailer for 'Stranger Things Season 5, Volume I', taking audiences straight into an all-out war against the horrors of the Upside Down and Vecna.



With just a few days before the first four episodes' premiere, the makers have unveiled a new trailer of the show, which revolves around the permanently scarred Hawkins, now turned into a battleground.



The trailer sets the stage for the finale showdown against Vecna, as the Hawkins kids - Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas - are now reunited with an "insane plan" to stop the demogorgons and the evils. As Dustin strongly asserts, "I wanna see Vecna's heart on a platter."

Watch Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, out 27 November, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/j5LlG1JP4K November 24, 2025

With Eleven now ready to unleash her full powers, the rest of the gang continues to coordinate for a counterattack, thus taking the trailer through dangerous face-offs with the monsters, high-octane car stunts and more.



Fans are also left in deep thrill with the particular cliffhanger showing Steve, Dustin, Nancy, and Jonathan crashing into what appears to be the doorway to the Upside Down.



The trailer, however, has still kept Vecna's motives under cover.



It has arrived at a time when anticipation is at a peak, with fans on the edge of their seats, speculating on the fate of Hawkins and its beloved characters. The finale is likely to tie together all the threads from the previous seasons, with possible sacrifices along the way.



The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and the finale on New Year's Eve.



Created by the Duffer Brothers, 'Stranger Things' is produced by Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps Entertainment, with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.