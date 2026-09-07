/Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery

Speaking about reprising the role of Dr Akshat, Harsh Beniwal said, “Akshat has always been someone who leads with his heart, but this season really puts that quality to the test. There is a lot more at stake for him this time, and what I enjoyed most was exploring the quieter conflicts behind everything we see on the surface. His journey is not just about what happens to him, but about how those experiences change the way he sees himself, the people he cares about, and the choices he makes. Returning to Heartbeats felt familiar in the best way, but Season 2 definitely pushes Akshat into places we haven’t seen before.”