/Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery

Mumbai: Some love stories bring together opposites. Some don't care about age. And some just live in that grey zone between love and almost-love. But what happens when someone new walks in and messes with an equation that already has too much history behind it? That's the question Prime Video's new trailer for MX Original's Heartbeats Season 2 seems to be asking, and it dropped today, pulling audiences straight back into the chaos of Veridian Hospital. This time around, the relationships go deeper, the tension climbs higher, and a much-wanted mentorship opportunity throws a fresh spark into an already crowded, complicated space.
Directed by Tanmai Rastogi and written by Amogh Ranadive and Garima Kunzru, the show is produced by Rusk Media and runs for 20 episodes. The medical dramedy brings back its lead pair, Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi, along with Rohan Gurbaxani, Yuvraj Dua, Naqiah Hazi, Ankit Siwach, and Aditi Sharma.
The trailer opens with Dr Akshat, played by Harsh Beniwal, and Dr Saanjh, played by Shivangi Joshi, still working through the things left unresolved between them, along with everything that comes tangled up with that. From there, it widens out to show the many different stories playing out inside Veridian. As the younger doctors chase their next big break, a medical scam looms in the background, threatening to expose a darker side of the institution they've staked their futures on.
Speaking about the series, Amogh, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we believe in bringing audiences stories that offer a fresh & entertaining perspective with them. Heartbeats has always found its strength in the space between the white coats and the lives underneath them. It brings together the intensity of hospital life with the emotions, relationships, and uncertainties of being young. With Season 2, that world becomes more layered and unpredictable, as familiar characters evolve and new dynamics emerge.”
Speaking about reprising the role of Dr Akshat, Harsh Beniwal said, “Akshat has always been someone who leads with his heart, but this season really puts that quality to the test. There is a lot more at stake for him this time, and what I enjoyed most was exploring the quieter conflicts behind everything we see on the surface. His journey is not just about what happens to him, but about how those experiences change the way he sees himself, the people he cares about, and the choices he makes. Returning to Heartbeats felt familiar in the best way, but Season 2 definitely pushes Akshat into places we haven’t seen before.”
Sharing her experience of stepping back into Saanjh’s world, Shivangi Joshi added, “What I love about Saanjh is that her journey is never just about one decision or one relationship. This season allows us to see her become more certain of herself, even as the people and circumstances around her make things far more complicated. There is a lot of emotion, romance and drama, but also a very real sense of growing up and learning to stand by your choices. It has been such a special experience to return to this world, and I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to watch Heartbeats Season 2 on Prime Video and experience everything this season has in store.”
Heartbeats Season 2 expands the world of its young doctors while introducing a mystery that threatens to disrupt everything they have been working towards. The MX Original will stream exclusively and for free from September 9, 2026, on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app.
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