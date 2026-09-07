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  • /Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery

Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery

The trailer for Prime Video’s Heartbeats Season 2 is here, bringing viewers back to Veridian Hospital, where complicated relationships, career ambitions and a looming medical scam threaten to turn the lives of its young doctors upside down.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Heartbeats Season 2 trailer: Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with more romance, drama and mystery
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