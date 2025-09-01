New Delhi: Television actress Hina Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime beau, Rocky Jaiswal, and now the couple is seen taking part in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The show recently had a twist, as Hina Khan and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, were surprised with a special family segment where the mothers-in-law were invited.

The mothers-in-law were asked to share more about the couple, and Hina's mother-in-law's revelation surprised everyone. Rocky Jaiswal's mother said the actress is not as ‘sanskari’ as her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan's Mother In Law Says THIS About Her

During the episode, Hina’s mother-in-law said that contrary to the traditional daughter-in-law image Hina portrayed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she doesn’t really cook at home and isn’t as “sanskari” as her on-screen character.

Hina's husband, Rocky, also added that his mother is more scared of Hina than he is.

His mother said in Hindi, “I want to tell something. I dislike this one thing about her: I cook different dishes the whole day, and even though she has no knowledge about the spices or even has a kitchen in her dictionary, she still picks out mistakes in the food. Nakhre bahut hai. Saas toh hoon, par ghar par isse kaun panga lega (She has a lot of tantrums. I may be her mother-in-law, but at home, who would dare mess with her?).”

The actress' mother-in-law further said that although Hina is 'not as sanskaari,' she is the life of their family.

She further added, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jab chal raha tha, toh yeh jo acting karti thi, jo bhi iska role tha, isko main roz dekhti aur mere dil se aise hota tha ki ishwar mujhe bas aisi hi bahu de do. Bahu toh vaisi mil gayi par utni sanskari nahi hai. Lekin yeh jaan hai humari. (When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai used to air, I used to watch her acting, whatever her role was, every day. From my heart, I would pray to God to bless me with a daughter-in-law like her. I did get a daughter-in-law like her, but not as traditional. Still, she is the life of our family).”

Host Munawar Faruqui then clarified that she meant Hina is not as sanskari as her character was in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan as Akshara

For the unversed, Hina became a household name after her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 and made her a familiar face across the country.

The show was also the longest-running on Indian television.

Hina and Rocky's love story also began on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While she was the lead actor, Rocky was part of the crew.

The couple married each other in an intimate wedding in June 2025. The couple is now seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Other contestants of the show include Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmed.