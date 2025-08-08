New Delhi: Traitors fame Elnaaz Norouzi has been in the spotlight amid rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 19. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will premiere on August 24.

However, recent reports suggest that Elnaaz declined the offer to join the show and the amount she turned down is making headlines.

Elnaaz Declines Bigg Boss

According to India Today, Elnaaz was reportedly offered Rs 6 crore to participate in the upcoming season, but she refused. As per News18, the actor is currently in London shooting for her next film Masti 4 and will soon be seen in the web film Tehran alongside John Abraham.

An insider revealed that Elnaaz is prioritising the quality of her work over quantity or money.

“Bigg Boss is one of the biggest platforms for visibility, but Elnaaz is at a stage in her career where she doesn’t want to compromise on the kind of work she takes on. She was offered Rs 6 crore for the season, but she respectfully declined. Her calendar is packed for the next few months. Her current focus is on cinema, and she has multiple commitments lined up,” the source said.

(This is a developing copy)