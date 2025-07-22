Hrithik Roshan Declares Vir Das’ Fool Volume 'The Best Stand-Up Show Ever'

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan has poured high praise on comedian and actor Vir Das for his latest Netflix stand-up special, Fool Volume, calling it “the best stand-up show ever.” In a move that surprised fans, Roshan revealed he even reinstalled Instagram just to publicly express his admiration for the show, a rare endorsement that has since gone viral across social media.

Released globally on Netflix this past Friday, Fool Volume marks Vir Das’ sixth stand-up special, and is already being hailed as a milestone in Indian comedy. Known for blending biting social commentary with sharp wit, Das has taken a bold, introspective turn with this latest outing. The hour-long special dives deep into themes of identity, political contradictions, and the absurdities of modern life, combining personal anecdotes with global observations in a way that has resonated deeply with viewers.

Sharing his admiration in a rare Instagram post, Roshan wrote, “Had to reinstall Instagram cause I had to say this. Vir Das’ Fool Volume has got to be the best stand-up show ever.”

The special has quickly gained attention for its sharp writing and cultural commentary, with audiences and critics alike applauding Das for pushing creative boundaries in the comedy genre.

Responding to Roshan’s heartfelt message, Vir Das expressed his gratitude in an emotional post, “Day, month, year, life made. Thank you, Hrithik, for always shining light and for always being amazing. Thank you, thank you @hrithikroshan I admire you so much.”

Das, who rose to global prominence over the past decade, reached a new professional high in 2024 when he became the first Indian comedian to win the prestigious International Emmy Award for his special Landing. With Fool Volume, he continues to raise the bar for Indian comedy, merging local narratives with global sensibilities and experimenting with form, tone, and content.

As Fool Volume continues to make waves globally, Roshan’s endorsement only adds to the growing acclaim for Das, cementing his place as one of India's most influential comedic voices on the international stage.