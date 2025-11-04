Advertisement
DELHI CRIME SEASON 3

Huma Qureshi Joins ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3, Calls It Honour To Share Screen With Shefali Shah And Rasika Dugal

Huma Qureshi joins Delhi Crime Season 3, praising the cast and sharing her excitement to be part of the acclaimed Netflix series.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 07:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Huma Qureshi Joins ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3, Calls It Honour To Share Screen With Shefali Shah And Rasika Dugal(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Huma Qureshi is a new addition to the world of 'Delhi Crime'.

In the third season, she joined the likes of Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang, among others.

At the trailer launch, Huma said she had to bring her A-game to the sets, given that the show already features such a powerhouse ensemble of versatile actors.

"I am a huge fan of Delhi Crime... what Shefali Shah has done and what Rasika and everybody else have done in the show is incredible. It's an honour to be part of this universe. It's an honour to take that story forward, and I knew that I had to bring in my A-game, you know, because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have, you know, supported year after year, season after season," she shared.

Also Read | Shefali Shah Returns As DCP Vartika Chaturvedi In 'Delhi Crime' Season 3; Huma Qureshi Joins Cast

"And it was a lot of fun. And they were so welcoming. It didn't feel like I was a new member. They were all sweet. They were welcoming. Shefali and I had a lot more scenes together because we had team Badi Didi. So, we had a lot of scenes together. But it was a lot of fun. And I didn't feel like it was a new setup...I was working with or I was a new kid on the block," she added.

Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 13. 

