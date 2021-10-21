हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vishal Dadlani

‘I am expensive as a judge’: Vishal Dadlani on why he didn’t return to judge Indian Idol 12

Vishal Dalani took a break from judging duties on Indian Idol 12 and was replaced by music composer Anu Malik.

New Delhi: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is going to judge the new season of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa reveals why he did not return as a judge on Indian Idol season 12. Vishal took a break from judging duties when the shooting of the show shifted outside Mumbai during COVID-19 restrictions. Vishal had at that time taken a break to protect his parents as he stays in the same house as them and did not want to take any risks during the pandemic.

“My parents are my first priority. Therefore, I decided to move out of Mumbai and look after them and be safe at home. The entire focus of my life during the pandemic was to keep my parents safe. And thankfully, we are healthy and fine,” shared the 48 years old to ETimes.

Vishal also opened up about why he did not return to judging duties after the shooting returned to Mumbai. “I was away for a few months, so obviously, they had to bring a new judge in my place. The show established a certain pattern and it was not economically feasible or made sense to bring me back on the show. I am expensive as a judge and so it would not have worked out to bring me back again,” revealed the music composer.

Vishal was replaced by Anu Malik on the show. The music composer was, however, present at the finale of Indian Idol 12 as an audience member to cheer the contestants. “Music is the centre of our universe and whether I move away from a show for personal reasons or start judging a new show, the main idea or focus is to help and promote young musicians and give them a platform,” shared Vishal.

