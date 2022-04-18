New Delhi: Television heartthrob Vivian Dsena popularly known for his shows such as 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoo' recently revealed that he has found love again and this time it's with former Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor revealed that he is in love with Nouran and wants to settle down with her soon. But how did they meet? Worry not, the actor has spilled all the details about his love story as well.

He told BT, "We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."

When prodded about his marriage plans with Nouran, he expressed, "I don’t know when and how. It can happen anytime. I am not a social person and I don’t have many friends. So, even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that. Just because I am an actor, it doesn’t mean that my personal life should become a topic of discussion. Why should my family pay the price of me being a celebrity? Nouran, too, doesn’t want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to me. She wants to lead a normal life as a homemaker. I will try to honour her decision and wish as much as I can. So, I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either."

He was earlier married to his Vahbiz Dorabjee who co-starred with him in 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani'. However, the couple had filed for divorce in 2016 and finalised it in 2021. Now, the actor has found love again.

For the unversed, Vivian is known for his roles in hit TV shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In addition, he has also featured in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8'.