'I Had No Idea I Even Had A Twin': Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’s Samriddhi Gets Emotional Sharing Childhood Story

New Delhi: Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is not just about rural challenges and celebrity glam, it's also a window into the raw, personal journeys of its contestants.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show features popular faces like Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin influencers Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra, popularly known as Chinki-Minki.

During a recent emotional moment on the show, contestant Samriddhi opened up about a deeply personal part of her childhood. In a revelation that stunned both contestants and viewers, she shared that she didn’t even know she had a twin sister until she was five years old.

"Our family was so orthodox that they sent my sister away just because we were two girls," Samriddhi shared tearfully.

"I had no idea I even had a twin. My sister never got to experience a mother’s love during those early years. But our mom stood up for us. She fought with the entire family to bring us together. I met my sister for the first time when I was five. When she came home, I didn’t even know I had a sister who looked exactly like me. Since that day, our bond has been unbreakable. Our mom is everything for us."

About Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, which premiered on August 3rd at 9 PM, airs daily at 9:30 PM on Zee TV. Inspired by Zee Marathi’s hit format Jau Bai Gavat, the Hindi adaptation brings together 11 celebrity women from urban backgrounds who trade city comforts for the rustic realities of village life.

Produced by Zee Studios, the show is a social experiment that strips contestants of modern luxuries and places them in rural settings for 60 days. With tasks like milking cows, cooking on mud stoves, and adapting to village norms, the women not only face physical challenges but also experience emotional growth and human connection.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is quickly becoming a favorite for audiences seeking both entertainment and authenticity.