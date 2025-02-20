Iconic TV Show 'CID' To Stream On THIS OTT Platform

Mumbai: Iconic TV show 'CID' will soon be available on OTT.

The second season of the hit crime thriller TV show CID will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

The audience can watch the first 18 episodes of Season 2 starting February 21 and new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm from February 22. CID will continue to air on TV on Sony Entertainment and stream on Sony LIV.

CID recently only made a comeback after six years.

On returning to TV screens, Shivaji Satam, who essays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!"

The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors, who worked on the show, became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances.