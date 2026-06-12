IMDB’s Top 10 Most Popular Hindi TV Shows: Karisma Kapoor’s Brown and Anil Kapoor’s 24 book top ranks

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s ‘Brown’ featuring Karisma Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ have bagged tops slots in IMDb’s list of the 100 Most Popular Hindi TV Shows. While the recently released ‘Brown’ has secured the No. 1 position, ‘24’, the famous thriller continues to enjoy enduring popularity, ranking at No. 5.

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Deo’s finite-series format of the internationally acclaimed ‘24’ was made in 2013. Headlined by Anil Kapoor, the thriller’s Hindi version is the first adaptation of the show.

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Reacting to the latest ranking on IMDb, Anil Kapoor said, "As an actor and producer, there is no greater reward than seeing your work continue to connect with audiences year after year. With 24, we took a big leap at a time when television storytelling in India was evolving, and to see it being embraced with the same excitement even a decade later is incredibly humbling. It's quite special to see both 24 and Brown, two very different shows helmed by Abhinay, receiving such tremendous appreciation from audiences. Abhinay is a storyteller with a unique vision and an exceptional understanding of character and narrative. His attention to detail, creative conviction, and ability to bring out authentic performances have always set him apart. Whether it was the scale and intensity of 24 or the gritty world of Brown, he has consistently delivered stories that stay with people long after they’ve watched them. The fact that his work continues to resonate with audiences is testament to his mastery over his art. I am grateful to everyone who has watched, supported, and kept these shows alive in their hearts."

About Brown’s success

Abhinay's latest offering, Brown, starring Karisma Kapoor, has struck a chord with viewers through its gritty neo-noir setting, layered characters and unconventional storytelling.

Karisma Kapoor shared her happiness and said, "Working with Abhinay on Brown has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me. He is an incredibly nuanced director with a distinctive visual style, but what truly sets him apart is his ability to create worlds that feel both stylized and deeply authentic, allowing actors to fully immerse themselves in their characters. Rita Brown is one of the most complex roles I have played, and his vision and attention to detail were invaluable in shaping her journey. The love that Brown has received is a reflection of the bold, character-driven storytelling he believes in, and it’s the same quality that has made projects like 24 and Delhi Belly so memorable and enduring for audiences over the years."

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About director's filmography

Abhinay Deo’s impressive filmography includes the cult comedy Delhi Belly, thrillers such as Game and Force 2, and the dark comedy Blackmail. Beyond films and series, he has directed more than 1200 commercials, has won more than 70 awards internationally and nationally.

Reflecting on how audience preferences have transformed over the years and the impact this has had on filmmaking, Abhinay Deo shared, "The relationship between storytellers and audiences has become a two-way conversation. Viewers today are seeking stories that reflect their realities, challenge their perspectives, and spark emotions. Their openness to fresh narratives has given filmmakers the confidence to tell stories that might not have found a place a decade ago."