Indian Idol 15: Karisma Kapoor And Badshah Recreate THIS Iconic Scene From 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'

New Delhi: Indian Idol 15 much loved singing reality show, celebrates the magic of Rajshri productions with its “Greatest hits of Rajshri” special episode.

The show welcomes guests Karisma Kapoor, Monish Bahl, Anurag – Palash Halder along with judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah. Sooraj Barjatya also joins the celebration to promote his upcoming show “Bada Naam Karenge” accompanied by his lead stars, Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar.



The episode witnesses many spectacular performances, with "Idol Ki Star Kalakar" aka Sneha Shankar delivering a stunning rendition of “Maiyya Yashoda”, an iconic Karisma Kapoor song from the movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

Following the performance, Director Sooraj Barjatya praises Sneha, saying, ''Ye toh kamal kar diya aapne. This song was made for Karisma and it felt like you did justice to her.''

Badshah said, ''I am in a trance, I feel hydrated. I want this as an alarm when I wake up.” He even adds, “If I have the liberty to say this, I think it was better than the original.''

Have A Look At The Post:

Adding to the evenings nostalgia, Shreya Ghoshal requests Karisma Kapoor to recreate a romantic scene from Hum Saath Saath Hain, this time with Badshah.

Reflecting on the scene, Karisma shares, ''This was a very important romantic scene for me, I was working on my lines and especially with Sooraj Ji, I was so nervous.''

She also reveal a cherished memory, saying, ''After this scene, Sooraj Ji wrote me some beautiful lines and he gave me a book, which I cherish and keep. He told me he was so happy that I was in the film, this gift was the biggest award for me.''

The episode includes Karisma, alongside all the contestants, also recreating the iconic bus scene from the same movie, making it an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia and cinematic magic.

Indian Idol 15, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

