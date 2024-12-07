New Delhi: This weekend on Indian Idol Season 15, Sony Entertainment Television will celebrate "One Year of Animal" with special guest and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Known for his blockbuster films, Vanga shared insights into his journey and addressed recent criticisms surrounding Animal, sparking an intense debate.

Contestant Myscmee Bosu wowed the audience with her rendition of “Satranga,” earning praise from the judges, especially Shreya Ghoshal, who called her performance “emotionally unparalleled.” Vanga was also impressed, saying, “I’ve never heard this song in a female version, but I loved it.”

The evening took an interesting turn when Myscmee, a self-proclaimed fan of Animal, engaged in a debate with fellow contestant Manasi over the film's controversial scenes. Manasi voiced her issues with a particular sequence, referencing Javed Akhtar’s recent critique of the film. Akhtar had described Animal as “dangerous for society.”

Defending his creative choices, Vanga responded sharply: “If Javed Ji wasn’t a lyricist or story writer, I’d take his words seriously.” The discussion highlighted contrasting perspectives on the film, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting more from the episode.

Catch the drama and more unforgettable performances on Indian Idol Season 15 this weekend at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.