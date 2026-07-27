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  • /Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak lifts trophy, reflects on her transformation and resilience

Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak lifts trophy, reflects on her transformation and resilience

Indian Idol grand finale champion Jyotirmayee Nayak celebrated her historic victory, revealing how stepping out of her musical comfort zone and overcoming a severe throat ailment paved her path to the coveted title.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak lifts trophy, reflects on her transformation and resilience
Image Credit: @jyotirmayeenayak_official18/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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