/Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Jyotirmayee Nayak lifts trophy, reflects on her transformation and resilience

She shared, “It has changed me tremendously. Before this, I had already won Odiya Superstar, and now winning Indian Idol has helped me discover many new aspects of myself as a singer. Earlier, I mostly sang songs by Lata Mangeshkar ji and Asha Bhosle ji. But during the competition, I stepped out of my comfort zone and learned voice modulation. In the finale, I performed with a completely different vocal style, and that became one of the highlights of my performance.”