Is Khushi Mukherjee joining Rise & Fall? Actress breaks silence on entry rumours

Amazon MX Player’s high-stakes social experiment and reality game show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, concluded its thrilling inaugural season with TV star Arjun Bijlani taking home the trophy. The show features 16 celebrity contestants locked inside a multi-level building split into two contrasting worlds, where power, privilege, and social status constantly shift.
Following a successful season, buzz around a potential second edition is already building, with TV star Khushi Mukherjee recently rumoured to be considered for the upcoming lineup.
With news circulating about her potential inclusion in the next season, TV actress Khushi Mukherjee has addressed the industry speculation. While official confirmation from the makers remains awaited, her name has sparked significant interest among reality TV fans.
Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Zee News English, Mukherjee shared:
"I have been seeing all the excitement around Rise & Fall, and it's honestly overwhelming in the best way. There have been conversations, and it's definitely something I'm considering. But I don't want to say too much just yet. I think some surprises are best revealed when the time is right. You'll get all your answers once the show goes on air."
Throughout the inaugural season, 16 celebrity contestants navigated the unpredictable dynamics of the Tower. The format saw "Rulers" fall and "Hustlers" rise through strategic twists, physical tasks, and voting rounds. From fiery arguments and emotional confrontations to strategic power plays and genuine alliances, the show kept audiences engaged across its run.
The grand finale kicked off with performances from the Top 6 finalists, Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit, accompanied by special messages from their families.
The episode featured a guest appearance by singer Pawan Singh, followed by a musical performance by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The tension escalated as suitcase openings revealed public votes, leading to the eliminations of Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma.
After navigating the game's twists and turns, Arjun Bijlani emerged as the ultimate victor of the season. Reflecting on his win, the actor acknowledged the mental and physical toll of the competition.
"42 days of staying away from my family. But since day one, my biggest strength was my son, Ayaan. And the day he came in on the show, it was my best moment!
Every time things got difficult, I reminded myself...a father doesn’t quit. Cause when my son watches this, I wanted him to know that his father fought with heart, and never stopped rising.
Yes, today I stand here as the ultimate winner of Rise and Fall, but more than this trophy, it’s the journey that changed me.
The falls taught me humility. The rises taught me gratitude.
To everyone who stood by me, prayed for me, voted for me, cheered for me when I couldn’t even hear you...thank you so much. This victory is not just mine alone…it belongs to all of us"
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