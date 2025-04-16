Ishita Ganguly Cheers For Kolkata Knight Riders Amid Busy Shoot For Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain

New Delhi: As the IPL season unfolds in full swing, Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain actress Ishita Ganguly has been winning hearts—not just on-screen, but also with her off-screen cricket enthusiasm. Recent photos show the actress sneaking in moments to catch IPL matches between her shoot schedules.

Despite her packed calendar, Ishita ensures she never misses cheering for her favorite team—the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Describing her love for the game, the actress shared, “Cricket has always been my escape, my joy, and during IPL season, it turns into a full-blown obsession!”

She added, “As a proud Bengali, I’ve been rooting for Kolkata Knight Riders since the very first season. There’s something magical about cheering for your home team—the connection runs deep. And of course, having Shah Rukh Khan associated with KKR just adds to the charm. I mean, who wouldn’t want to back a team owned by the King of Hearts?”

Even between tight shoot schedules, Ishita manages to sneak in a few overs. “I never miss a chance to catch a few overs—even if it’s just between scenes. My makeup room turns into my little cricket zone—I’ve got my phone propped up streaming the match, snacks on standby, and often, the crew joins in too. The energy is amazing! Whether it’s a six from Russell or a magical over from Narine, we cheer like we’re right there at Eden Gardens.”

But for Ishita, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the togetherness it brings. “That’s what I love the most—cricket brings everyone together. On set, we come from different cities, backgrounds, and roles—but when KKR is playing, we’re just a bunch of passionate fans sharing snacks, laughs, and nail-biting moments. It’s the simple joys that make it so special.”

On a lighter note, she joked, “Watching cricket has helped Chamkili too—she’s picking up a trick or two to beat her competition, Chaina!”

While Chamkili might be caught in all kinds of drama on-screen, off-screen, the vibe on the set of Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain is all about fun, friendship, and cricket bonding.

Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM on Shemaroo Umang.