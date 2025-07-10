‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Returns With Season 17: Double Premiere, Bold Crossovers, As Fans Remember Late Actress Lynne Marie Stewart

New Delhi: FX’s longest-running live-action comedy 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is back with its 17th season, premiering July 9 on FXX at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The new episodes are available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Double Episode Premiere and Weekly Rollout

Season 17 begins with a two-episode premiere on July 9, followed by weekly episodes through August. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 and 2 - July 9

Episode 3 - July 16

Episode 4 - July 23

Episode 5 - July 30

Episode 6 - August 6

Episode 7 - August 13

Episode 8 - August 20

Crossover Episodes Spark Creative Debate

The season kicks off with a much-talked-about crossover with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, followed by an episode inspired by The Golden Bachelor. In a candid interview with the LA Times, co-creator and star Charlie Day revealed some behind-the-scenes tension over including both crossovers.

“To be perfectly frank, I didn’t really want to do both,” Day said. “I think you can do one or the other. The “Golden Bachelor” thing I thought was funny, but I was like, maybe we could just do the “Sunny” characters’ version of it.”

Despite initial hesitations, Day praised co-creator Rob McElhenney’s “big ideas” and said he ultimately embraced the creative process once they reached a consensus. “The second we agree to do it, then I’m always all in, as is Rob. So then we’re both writing together and saying, well, what’s the best version of how to do this?” he added.

The Gang Is Back - and So Is the Mayhem

All five core cast members return for Season 17: Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The trailer has already stirred excitement across social media, with fans speculating that Frank Reynolds, DeVito’s iconic character, is set to take centre stage this season.

“From the looks of it, I think Frank is going to dominate this season,” wrote one fan on social media (formerly Twitter).

Remembering Late Lynne Marie Stewart

Amid the excitement, fans are also mourning the loss of Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's peculiar and endearing mother, Bonnie Kelly. Stewart passed away earlier this year at the age of 77.

Many fans expressed hope that she would have a chance to appear in Season 17 before her passing.

“I hope Lynne Marie Stewart at least got to be a part of this season before her passing,” one tribute read. “RIP.”

What’s Next?

Now in its 17th season, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues to evolve while staying true to its core, sharp satire, absurd plots, and relentless in-fighting among The Gang. With crossovers, cultural commentary, and personal storylines, the new season aims to strike a balance between bold experiments and the classic chaos fans love.

Watch the Trailer here:

Season 17 is currently airing on FXX, with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.