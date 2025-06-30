The Traitors: Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, And Anshula Kapoor Exit Game, Pressure Peaks

New Delhi: The 3rd Week Of The Traitors had high-pressure missions and mounting self-doubt to unfiltered reflections on gameplay, this week saw it all. Eliminated players Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, and Janvi Gaur opened up about their journey, their decisions, and what it took to survive in this thrilling game—until they couldn’t.



Traitor, Elnaaz Nourouzi shared, “I did enjoy being a Traitor, but I was also under a lot of pressure. Episode 7 was the height of it for me, and till yesterday, I was second-guessing myself every day, wondering if I took the right steps in every episode. For me, the show was constantly about giving the viewers something to see. It was never about myself. Obviously, I tried to do my best, but I knew that even if I’m not the winner, I wanted to make sure the mission money was earned. You know, because that’s the whole point of the game.”

Anshula Kapoor shared, “Just remember, what you (audience) all are watching was supposed to be a game of strategy. It still is a game. Even though there could have been emotionally volatile moments, it was never meant to be any sort of character assassination, in a personal sense of the word, because it was a very high-pressure situation, and only the 20 of us who were in it actually can understand and tell you what that high-pressure means and why we were behaving so volatile. No need to get personal with that.”

Sufi Motiwala reacted “I knew that I was going to die, I was prepared, and I was the one who cried the most. I was actually not even bothered about the announcement, I was worried about ki girne ke baad kya honewala hai. I was inside that thing (drop shaft) for like 20 minutes while they were all doing their shots, 100-degree temperature, and I am being cooked inside. It was epic.”

Jannat said, “Circle of Shaq mein ek baar bhi mera naam slate par nai likha gaya. It’s not an easy job. Sabko itna convince karna ki aap sach mein innocent ho, yeh bhi ek job thi. Voh koi realise hi nai kar raha ki kisiko itna convince karna bohot bada task tha joh maine throughout kiya.” Further, she added, “I am very happy in sab ke saath bond bana ke, meri har kisike saath dosti hai, aur main bohot khush hoon ke tumlogo (audience) ne mujhe itna pyaar diya aur aap log hum sab ko after the show bhi itna pyaar de rahe ho.”

Janvi Gaur shared, “Fabulous. At the age of 50, when something like this comes to you, it brings back childhood memories. We played games, ladai, jhagda, and bohot maza aaya. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Every day, getting ready felt very glamorous and very fun. It was a mix bag of everything, but I enjoyed every second of it. There is nothing I would like to take back. It is a fantastic show, one of the best in a very long time. Itna amazing cocktail hai, I think the cast, all 20 of us. Kisi ki bhi non-required nai thi. We were a beautiful mixed bag.”

Episodes 1 to 9 of The Traitors are now streaming on Prime Video, with the grand finale dropping on Thursday at 8 PM.