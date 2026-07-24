About the show, Aniston said, "From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor," says Aniston. "It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We've become such a family and we're all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve."