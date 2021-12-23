हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jr NTR

Jr NTR, Ram Charan groove to 'Naacho Naacho' with Krushna Abhishek on The Kapil Sharma Show

Don't miss RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan dancing with comedians Kiku Sharda and Abhishek Krushna on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan groove to &#039;Naacho Naacho&#039; with Krushna Abhishek on The Kapil Sharma Show
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With Rajamouli's film RRR's release around the corner, the cast of the much-awaited movie and its director will feature on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their project.

Recently, comedian Krushna Abhishek shared a video from the sets of the show which featured him dancing with Jr NTR and Ram Charan to RRR's song 'Naacho Naacho' along with Kiku Sharda. 

The group looked perfectly in sync as the audience cheered for them. Alia Bhatt was seen sitting at the back, clapping for them. Krushna had captioned the post saying, "New year new beginning, had a blast with @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @aliaabhatt naye saal ki nai shurwat."

Take a look at the video:

 

RRR featuring Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is a massive thrill and it has already amassed a huge fan base from all over ever since the trailer dropped in. 

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles. 

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and is releasing on 7th January 2022.

