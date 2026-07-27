Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Karan Johar-hosted reality series 'The Traitors' returns for Season 2 with 21 celebrity contestants

The hit reality show The Traitors has been renewed for a second season produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, featuring host Karan Johar alongside 21 celebrity players set to compete from August 13.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Karan Johar-hosted reality series 'The Traitors' returns for Season 2 with 21 celebrity contestants
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Karan Johar-hosted reality series 'The Traitors' returns for Season 2 with 21 celebrity contestants
The Traitors2 min ago
2
5 min ago
3
Exam paper leak16 min ago
4
Essel Group51 min ago
5
rrb group d exam 202659 min ago