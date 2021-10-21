हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra pins down Pratik Sehajpal, chokeslams him during Bigg Boss 15 task, fans demand eviction!

Last night's Bigg Boss 15 episode saw TV actor and host Karan Kundrra getting violent during a task with Pratik Sehajpal.

Karan Kundrra pins down Pratik Sehajpal, chokeslams him during Bigg Boss 15 task, fans demand eviction!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows - Bigg Boss 15 is managing to stay in news almost every day without a fail. Be it for love blooming inside the house of physical fights ruling the roost - there is buzz around the show on social media. Last night's episode saw TV actor and host Karan Kundrra getting violent during a task with Pratik Sehajpal.

During the task, Kundrra not only pinned down Pratik Sehajpal, who was trying to snatch away the blue paper sheet but also chokeslammed him to the ground, leaving netizens fuming. Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal fans are angered by no reaction from Bigg Boss makers as the announcement was made only once, asking the two to stay away from each other. 

Social media is flooded with reactions of fans, demanding Karan Kundrra's eviction for turning violent in the task. Of all the contestants, only Jay Bhanushali raised his voice against Kundrra's act and clearly said it was wrong and he was interrupted by Tejasswi Prakash, who was Kundrra's partner in the task. 

Notably, in Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the show for violence although his level of physicality in the task was much less than Kundrra. 

Fans are waiting for the makers to take action against the TV actor. 

 

Karan KundrraPratik SehajpalBigg Boss 15chokeslamkaran kundrra violencebigg boss 15 task
