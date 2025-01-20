Full List Of Winners From Bigg Boss 1-18: Salman Khan-hosted the glamourous night of the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale which took place on January 19, 2025, where Karan Veer Mehra was declared as the winner. He raced past popular TV star Vivian Dsena in the finale to clinch the trophy. Today let's go down memory lane and recall the winners from all seasons:

Rahul Roy: Season 1

Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. He won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Season 2

Ashutosh won MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. Raja Chaudhary was this season's runner-up with Ashutosh winning Rs 1 crore. The show was hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Vindu Dara Singh: Bigg Boss Season 3

Vindu won the show's third season in 2009, with Amitabh Bachchan playing the host and Pravesh Rana as the runner-up. Vindu also took home Rs 1 crore.

Shweta Tiwari: Bigg Boss Season 4

Shweta won Bigg Boss 4, hosted by Salman Khan for the first time in 2011. Shweta beat The Great Khali and took home Rs 1 crore.

Juhi Parmar: Bigg Boss Season 5

Season 5 saw Salman Khan getting Sanjay Dutt aboard the show as a host in 2012. Juhi of Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame took home Rs 1 crore after beating Mahek Chahal.

Urvashi Dholakia: Season 6

Urvashi won the season beating Imam Siddiqui to take home Rs 50 lakh as the winner.

Gauahar Khan: Season 7

In 2013, Gauahar took home Rs 50 lakh, beating Tanishaa Mukherji.

Gautam Gulati: Bigg Boss Season 8

Bigg Boss Halla Bol, similar to Ultimate Big Brother saw TV actor Gautam Gulati winning the show and taking home Rs 50 lakh along with massive popularity among masses.

Prince Narula: Bigg Boss Season 9

Prince Narula won the show's ninth season in 2016 after winning MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. He won Rs 50 lakh, beating Rishab Sinha.

Manveer Gurjar: Bigg Boss Season 10

Manveer Gurjar beat Bani J and took home Rs 50 lakh in 2017.

Shilpa Shinde: Bigg Boss Season 11

Shilpa Shinde won more votes than Hina Khan in 2018, winning Rs 44 lakh.

Dipika Kakar: Bigg Boss Season 12

Dipika Kakar won Rs 30 lakh in 2018 by beating cricketer S Sreesanth.

Sidharth Shukla: Season 13

By far the most loved season of Bigg Boss was the 13th one, won by the late Sidharth Shukla in 2020. He beat Asim Riaz and took home Rs 50 lakh, winning a million hearts. The actor died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Rubina Dilaik: Season 14

In 2021, Rubina Dilaik won the show and took home Rs 36 lakh. She won more votes than singer Rahul Vaidya.

Tejasswi Prakash: Season 15

Hindi TV and Marathi films actress Tejasswi, won the 15th season of the show, taking Rs 40 lakh home. Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up in the season.

MC Stan: Season 16

MC Stan took home Rs 31.8 lakh after garnering more votes than Shiv Thakre in 2023.

Munawar Faruqui: Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner and Abhishek Kumar was the runner-up. He was also the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup Season 1.

Karan Veer Mehra: Bigg Boss 18

Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 18 beating another popular TV actor and fellow contestant Vivian Dsena in the race. Karan Veer took home the winner’s trophy and a prize of Rs 50 lakh.