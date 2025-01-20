Karan Veer Mehra Wins Bigg Boss Season 18: Takes Home Rs. 50 Lakh Prize Money

New Delhi: Indian television actor Karan Veer Mehra took home the trophy of the 18th season of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss. The announcement was made by none other than the show’s beloved host Salman Khan, who revealed the 46-year-old actor as the victor in an emotional finale.

Karan Veer Mehra, who captivated audiences with his charm and down-to-earth personality, took home the winner’s trophy and a prize of Rs. 50 lakh. This prize money remains the same as the previous season, where comedian Munawar Faruqui clinched the title.

Mehra’s victory came after competition with some of the most popular contestants of the season, including Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh.

Vivian Dsena, who finished as the runner-up, impressed audiences with his strategic gameplay and strong presence throughout the season. Despite his close battle with Karan Veer, it was the latter who ultimately secured the win.

Karanveer Mehra began his career with the show 'Remix' in 2005. He was also seen playing the lead role in 'Biwi Aur Main'. Additionally, he appeared in Bollywood films such as 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti', 'Blood Money', 'Badmashiyaan', and 'Amen'. He is also the winner of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

His personality was one of the key reasons he was loved by fans, as he formed meaningful relationships with several contestants, particularly with Chum Darang. The duo’s undeniable chemistry and growing closeness became one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 18.

The finale of Bigg Boss Season 18 marked the conclusion of another exciting season of the reality show. Premiering on January 19, 2025, on Colors TV and Jio Cinema, the season captivated viewers with its intense drama and memorable moments.