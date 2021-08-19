Kashmera Shah hits back at Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty inside Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Kashmera Shah, who was seen in two seasons of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss took to her Twitter and blasted Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty.

Kashmera wrote: Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss@biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar

Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/kuxz6AmVGE — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 18, 2021

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates.

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

For the unversed, Akshara and Shamita had a heated argument over kitchen duties recently. After a verbal spat, the Bhojpuri actress is seen telling Nishant, Moose and Pratik that Shamita is as old as my mother.

She also accused Shamita of talking in English to intimidate others.

Bigg Boss OTT kickstarted earlier this month on VOOT Select. The digital version of the show is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and this is the first time it has been streamed online prior to the main show. OTT version will continue for 6 weeks.