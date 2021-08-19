हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Kashmera Shah hits back at Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty inside Bigg Boss OTT

For the unversed, Akshara and Shamita had a heated argument over kitchen duties recently. 

Kashmera Shah hits back at Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty inside Bigg Boss OTT
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kashmera Shah, who was seen in two seasons of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss took to her Twitter and blasted Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh for age-shaming Shamita Shetty. 

Kashmera wrote: Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss@biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. 

For the unversed, Akshara and Shamita had a heated argument over kitchen duties recently. After a verbal spat, the Bhojpuri actress is seen telling Nishant, Moose and Pratik that Shamita is as old as my mother. 

She also accused Shamita of talking in English to intimidate others. 

Bigg Boss OTT kickstarted earlier this month on VOOT Select. The digital version of the show is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and this is the first time it has been streamed online prior to the main show. OTT version will continue for 6 weeks.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTKashmera shahbhojpuri actressAkshara SinghShamita Shetty inside
Next
Story

Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag to be on KBC 13 hot seat on Aug 27

Must Watch

PT14M13S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day