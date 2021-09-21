Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan flirts with contestant, asks producers to stop the show for 'tea date'

NEW DELHI: 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 13 host Amitabh Bachchan is often seen enjoying some fun moments with the hot seat contestants. The latest promo of the show brings one such moment from an upcoming episode where a female contestant is seen flirting with the megastar.

In the promo shared by the channel, the senior Bachchan too is seen participating in the conversation with the contestant and even asks the producer to halt the shoot so that he can go have a cup of tea with her. The clip from the episode has left the viewers in splits.

The promo starts with Big B complimenting contestant Namrata Shah on her look and her tassel necklace. Hearing this from the superstar, the contestant blushes and responds saying if she can call him Amit ji. Thriller with her answer, he asks Namrata to call him 'Amit' instead.

Amitabh Bachchan, who makes sure to never have a dull moment on the sets of KBC, then asks the makers to allow him to go on a tea date with Namrata. Watch the video below:

The comment box of the post was filled with some hilarious views like, "Jayaji jealous ho jayenge." Another user wrote, "Jaya wants to know your location."

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in 'Chehre'. Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday' and 'Jalsa' in his kitty.