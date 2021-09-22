हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan leaves contestant puzzled with question 'more difficult than the Rs 7 crore'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the 13th season of television reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. 

New Delhi: In the recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, contestant Pranshu Tripathi is seen stating that host Amitabh Bachchan has asked him a question that is 'tougher than a 7 crore question.' The video, shared by the channel, shows Amitabh Bachchan teasing Pranshu for carrying cricketer Rohit Sharma's photo in his wallet instead of his girlfriend's.

When asked how he met his girl Anamika, Pranshu said in Hindi, "We met in college. She was very beautiful and I was local...average." 

Amitabh played along and jokingly asked him to choose between his girlfriend and Rohit Sharma, to which Pranshu replied, "Now, this question is tougher than the one that could be asked for 7 crore, and you haven't even given me a lifeline." His statement leaves Big B bursting out in laughter.

The clip shows that Pranshu prepares to face the next question for Rs 1 crore. 

This season, celebrities like Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra, Virendra Sehwag have appeared on the show. Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen on this Friday’s 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode.

Amitabh has been in the industry for over five decades now. Throughout his journey, he has delivered numerous hit films on the silver screen. He was recently seen in 'Chehre'. Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday', 'Jalsa' and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Intern' in his kitty. 

