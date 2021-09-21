Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant calls Amitabh Bachchan's pocket square 'bada bekaar', leaves megastar speechless

New Delhi: A new promo of the television reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' was shared by the channel and it has grabbed viewers' eyeballs again. In the clip, the contestant is seen interacting with show host Amitabh Bachchan as he goes on to comment on the megastar's outfit. Pranshu Tripathi, who is seen in the hotseat, tells Big B that he doesn't like his satin pocket square, leaving him in laughter.

Pranshu tells Amitabh that he too owns a similar suit like his. He adds that at his place, such outfits are worn at wedding ceremonies. Adding further, he points out at the pocket square on Amitabh's outfit saying "Sir I had to tell you something. I have a suit just like this. But I don't have this. Ye bada bekaar lagta hai. Bilkul accha nahi lagta."

Amitabh, known for humorous side on the sets of KBC, responds saying that he will gift his outfit to him once the 'khela' (game) is over. The clip shows that Pranshu prepares to face the next question for Rs 1 crore.



Amitabh has been in the industry for over five decades now. Throughout his journey, he has delivered numerous hit films on the silver screen. He was recently seen in 'Chehre'. Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday', 'Jalsa' and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Intern' in his kitty.