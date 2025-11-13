Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983833https://zeenews.india.com/television/kaun-banega-crorepati-17-stand-up-comedians-pack-a-punch-tickling-amitabh-bachchans-funny-bone-2983833.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
KBC 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Stand-up Comedians Pack A Punch Tickling Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Bone

During the episode Big B also tried his hands at stand-up comedy, when he went behind the mic, and delivered a joke, as he narrated the story of a rat who entered the sets of ‘KBC’ through audience poll. 

|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 04:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Stand-up Comedians Pack A Punch Tickling Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Bone Pic Courtesy: File Photo

Mumbai: The latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ saw a volley of stand-up comedians making their way to the hot seat.

Show host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Harsh Gujral, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Ravi Gupta to the show. The comedian, finding the Bollywood legend in front of themselves, didn’t feel intimidated by the tall figure, and delivered some solid punches which entertained Big B and the audience alike.

During the episode, Ravi Gupta told Big B that earlier his parents were against him venturing into comedy as they thought the profession isn’t financially rewarding. But when he started earning well, his parents told him not to ever leave comedy, the joke threw Big B into a fit of laughter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bassi recollected his childhood memory of his mother teaching him one night before his exam when he realised that his mother also isn’t aware of the course material, and both mother-son duo ended up studying the same subject for the first time.

During the episode Big B also tried his hands at stand-up comedy, when he went behind the mic, and delivered a joke, as he narrated the story of a rat who entered the sets of ‘KBC’ through audience poll. The legendary actor instantly picked the body language, delivery style of saying the punchline with a straight face.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 17 is available on Sony TV, and SonyLIV.

Prior to this, Big B was seen visiting the veteran actor Dharmendra, his Veeru from ‘Sholay’ after the latter was given a discharge from the hospital after his recent scare. Big B drove all by himself to Dharmendra’s house. The two veterans live in the same Juhu area of Mumbai within the driving time of 10 minutes.

Dharmendra is said to be recuperating and responding well to the treatment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Moves To Bicameral Parliament Under New Reform Order
personal care
Best Face Moisturizers for Healthy & Hydrated Skin | Top Picks on Amazon
women’s fashion
Best Women’s Puffer Jackets for Winter | Stylish & Warm Jackets on Amazon
personal care
Best Tinted Lip Balms for Soft & Smooth Lips | Hydrating Balms on Amazon
Narendra Modi
Delhi Blast A Terror Attack But Why India Is Shy Of Naming Pakistan - Read
Delhi blast
Boy Found Traveling In Car's Dikki Due To Shortage Of Space; Netizens React
Red Fort Blast
Is Turkey A New Pakistan? Red Fort Probe Uncovers Ankara-Based Handler 'Ukasa'
Technology
How To Turn On Emergency Alerts On iPhone To Receive Real-Time Updates
women heels
Best Stylish Heels for Women | Elegant Party & Wedding Footwear on Amazon
DigiTathya
Catch Next Big Thing In Product Verification: DigiTathya Goes Live In GFF 2025