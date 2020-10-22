KBC 12: Do you have an answer to this Rs 50 lakh question? Try it, folks!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' always impresses the audience. Season 12 of 'KBC' began just a few weeks ago and it's already creating waves in the entertainment industry. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has made several people's lives over the years and has given them money and fame. A contestant from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli - Farhat Naz - also came with a similar dream.

Farhat is a teacher by profession. She played an impressive game on Wednesday's episode of 'KBC 12' and managed to win Rs 25,00,000. After winning the amount, she took up the question worth Rs 50,00,000, but couldn't answer it. Hence, she decided to quit the show then and there as a wrong answer would take her down to Rs 3,20,000.

We have the question here with us. See if you'll can answer it.

Q: What was the real name of Begum Hazrat Mahal who led the revolt in Lucknow in 1857?

Options: (A) Bibi Mubarika (B) Mehr-un-Nissa (C) Sikandar Jahan (D) Muhammadi Khanum.

The right answer is Muhammadi Khanum.

Were you able to answer it? Tell us in the comments section below.