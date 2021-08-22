हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 13

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan introduces visually-impaired contestant who will play 15th question, is she the next crorepati? - Watch

In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, we're introduced to a woman who reaches the 15th question of the quiz show.

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan introduces visually-impaired contestant who will play 15th question, is she the next crorepati? - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sony Entertainment Television

New Delhi: In the latest promo of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, we're introduced to Imani Bundela, a contestant on the show who makes it till the 15th or the 1 crore question. Amitabh Bachchan, the host of the show, introduces her and explains to the audience that she's visually impaired.

In the promo, he's seen holding her hand and guiding her to the hot seat. Then comes the most exciting moment when he asks her the 15th question - a big moment for any KBC contestant or any Indian for that matter.

Check out the latest promo of KBC 13:

 

Unfortunately, audiences are left hanging on if she won the humungous prize money or not. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if she bags the prize and becomes a crorepati - a dream residing in every Indian's heart.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the country's most viewed quiz show will begin its 13th season on Sony TV tomorrow. Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and has topped the popularity charts since the year 2000. 

Since its inception in 2000, the show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan barring the 2007 season when Shah Rukh Khan took over for one season.

The show is set to air on Monday (August 23) at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the film front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. 

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.

