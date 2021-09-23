हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan mimicks Jackie Shroff's 'Bhidu' language, asks him reason behind it!

In the latest promo of KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie Shroff the reason behind his iconic 'Bhidu' language and what influenced him to speak this way.

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan mimicks Jackie Shroff&#039;s &#039;Bhidu&#039; language, asks him reason behind it!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff is beloved for his swagger and unique style of talking that is trademarked to him. But do you know the reason behind his 'Bhidu' language? 

The star revealed the answer to this pressing question on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan

 

In the show's latest promo, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were seen on KBC, sitting on the hotseat and fielding questions from Big B.

Mimicking Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan asked him, "Bhidu, ek question hain. Yeh jo 'Bhidu' bhasha hai, yeh kese aapne apnaya? (I have a question. How did you start speaking this 'Bhidu language)".

To this, Jackie Shroff said, "Sir pehle toh area apna aisa hain. Aur phir sir, aap (The area that we live in speaks that dialect and then you also influenced me).

This left a stunned expression on Big B's face as Jackie Shroff indirectly said that he was influenced by Amitabh Bachchan to adopt the 'Bhidu language'.

Check out the video below:

 

In a twist of fun events, Amitabh even recited a dialogue from his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony, in which he spoke in that colloquial Mumbai Hindi referred to as 'Bhidu' language.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in 'Chehre'. Next, he will soon be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, he has projects like 'Goodbye', 'Jhund', 'Mayday', 'Jalsa' and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Intern' in his kitty.

